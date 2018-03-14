President Muhammadu Buhari summoned Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, to the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday over his “breach of the order” to relocate to Benue following the killings in the state.





On January 9, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the inspector-general to move to Benue in order to check the reported cases of attacks in the state.





But during an official visit to Benue on Monday, Buhari was told that rather than obey his directive, the inspector-general only spent 24 hours in the state.





Responding, the president said he was not aware that Idris did not follow his instruction.





On Tuesday, the inspector-general was at the presidential villa where he was reportedly queried over the Benue controversy.





Buhari had a private audience with the IGP who left about 30 minutes later.





“It is believed that the president demanded a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions,” a presidential source told reporters.





“There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue state abates.”





When contacted, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, confirmed the meeting but refused to disclose details.