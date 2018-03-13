All Progressive Congress (APC), stalwart and former government of Abia state, Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecute former President Olusegun Obasanjo to prove his seriousness in his anti-corruption war.Kalu threw the challenge at the quarterly public lecture series of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) with the theme: Culture, Economy and good Governance: The Nigerian Experience held in Abuja.He said President Buhari should be bold enough to prove that he has gotten the gut expected of him to salvage Nigeria from bad governance by arresting former President Olusegun Obasanjo over alledged missing fund meant for power under his regime, insisting that unless Obasanjo is arrested, the administration will not be considered to be fighting corruption.“My prosecution is political. Our accounts in Abia state were transparent under my watch. The US knows, the UK knows. I have been given a red carpet in these two countries. I have been given a red carpet in China. In fact, I am stronger in fighting corruption than President Buhari because he is not fighting it well.” I have recovered peoples’ money and given them back. I am a creator of wealth at every level. If any court finds me to be corrupt , it should jail me. Corruption is the bane of this country.“A corrupt judge and corrupt politician is worst than armed rubber.” Nigerians should start electing presidents that have meaning and gut to take decisions.“President Buhari has got some guts but he should arrest Obasanjo for us to know that corruption is working.“Without arresting Obasanjo, he has not started fighting corruption because Obasanjo took away our $16million electricity money. So, unless he arrests Obasanjo, corruption is not being fought in Nigeria.”