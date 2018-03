Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, to withdraw personnel attached to Very Important Persons in Nigeria.





Idris on Monday issued directive that policemen attached very important personalities (VIPs) in the country should return to their respective commands.





Reacting, Ben Bruce in a statement on his Twitter page recalled that he advised the Buhari administration to send policemen to Dapchi School.