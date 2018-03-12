Former Governor of Benue State and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, George Akume, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that his people are not happy with him for his cold reaction over the killing of his kinsmen in the state.

Akume recalled that Benue people overwhelmingly voted for Buhari in 2015 despite the fact the then Senate President, David Mark, who is a member of the PDP hailed from the state.





He called on the president to help end the killings of citizens in the state.





He said, “Your Excellency, you could recall that Senator David Mark was Senate President while Suswam was the Chief Security of the State, yet the Tiv people voted for you in 2015.





“We have no federal project in Benue State, Ortom does not make law, Benue People made the law, JS Tarka fought for the unity of our country Nigeria, Mr. President the Tiv people are not happy about your reaction towards the killing of Tiv farmers by Fulani herdsman.”





Details later…