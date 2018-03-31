Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for shaking hands with super model, Naomi Campbell.

He said Buhari refused to shake hands with female ministers but did so with a foreigner.





Omokri tweeted: “President Buhari, who refused to shake hands with his female ministers shook hands with @NaomiCampbell in Lagos, today. The hypocrisy continues!”





Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell has claimed that Buhari invited her to Eko Atlantic launch.





Campbell shared several photos of her at the event with Buhari and wrote on her Twitter page: “Was a pleasure to be invited by His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the private launch of Eko Atlantic. @NGRPresident @MBuhari.”





However, in a swift response, the Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad, insisted that Campbell “bumped” into her principal and requested to take pictures.









“For the sake of clarity, President @MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him,” Ahmad tweeted.