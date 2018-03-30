The Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, has said the discovery of N22.3 billion paid to ghost policemen monthly is most condemnable “and therefore deserving of the greatest penalties in our laws.”BMSG, in a statement in Abuja by its Coordinator, Austin Braimoh, and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, is of the view that all who either supported or benefited from the money deserve to be punished.The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, PICA, which has helped the Federal Government recover more than N143.99 billion through the whistle-blower policy, made the revelation about the Police scandal recently.PICA announced that after due linkages with 42 police commands via its electronic systems, it was discovered that about 80,000 ghost workers existed in the force.It also reported that in monetary terms, and by way of compensations, those “police officers” had been milking the country to the tune of N22.3 billion every month.The group said: “Nigeria needs honourable men and women in the Police and other public services, not heartless and self-serving parasites.”