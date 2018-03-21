President Muhammadu Buhari has given ministries, department and agencies till Friday to submit details of their budget estimate to the national assembly.





This comes five days after the president hosted national assembly leaders at the presidential villa in Abuja.





The submission of the budget estimate is in accordance of section 21 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.





The FRA 2007 provides that consequent upon laying of the summary of budget estimate of agencies listed in the schedule to the FRA alongside the budget by Mr President, it is required that details of such budgets are made available to the national assembly for consideration and passage.





According to Lawrence Ojabo, director of information in the office secretary to the government of the federation, the directive was conveyed in a circular on Monday.





Ojabo said the SGF directed the agencies to comply with the provisions of the law and honour invitation to defend their estimate timeously.





The circular enjoined supervising ministers to ensure timely compliance with the content of the circular.





While addressing reporters at the end of the meeting the president had with lawmakers, the SGF said the directive for MDAs to appear before the national assembly is to fast-track the passage of the budget.





“Mr President has given instructions that all ministries and parastatals should ensure that they appear before the national assembly to defend their submissions so that we can get this out of the way,” he had said.





“This is a very dynamic year, there are preparations for elections and we are having quite a number of security challenges. And so if we do not appropriate, where will the money come from to be able to prosecute some of the assignments the federal government has in the appropriation of 2018.





“So this is a very good meeting; we intend to build on it. It is a confidence-building mechanism and it is an interface that would definitely get a new dimension of the governance of this country for the betterment of the people of Nigeria.”