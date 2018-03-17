President Muhammadu Buhari may have cancelled his plan to attend the extraordinary meeting of African Union Heads of State and Government billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.Buhari was said to have been scheduled to leave Nigeria on Monday before the cancellation of the trip.He would have during the trip signed the framework agreement for establishing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.Some members of the President’s advance team were already in Kigali before the development.Some others earlier billed to travel on Saturday were recalled from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, where they were scheduled to take off.