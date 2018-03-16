President Muhammadu Buhari and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding of Fatiha Dangote, daughter of billonaire businessman, in Kano on Friday.





The wedding took place between Fatima and Jamilu, son of Muhammad Abubakar, a former inspector-general of police, at the palace of the emir of Kano.





The wedding was conducted by Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, and supported by Sani Zaharaddeen, chief imam of Kano.





Buhari in his capacity as the bride’s father received N500,000 dowry from the representative of the groom at the occasion.





Other dignitaries at the event were Yakubu Dogara, speaker, house of representatives, and a retinue of serving senators.





Some governors and ministers as well as traditional rulers from across the country also attended the occasion.





The event which was also attended by prominent Islamic scholars and other well-wishers from across the countr witnessed a large turnout of workers from various companies owned by the renowned business mogul.





Security at the occasion was watertight as all the entrances leading to the palace were cordoned-off by heavenly armed security operatives.





The development made it impossible for most journalists to cover the event to do so.