President Muhammadu Buhari has threatened to sack over 45 chief executives of federal parastatals and agencies.





This follows the outcome of the President’s meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday.





The lawmakers had complained to President Buhari that the chief executives were refusing to appear before the National Assembly to defend their budgets.





According to Punch, Buhari made his position to dismiss the chief executives known during a meeting he had with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa.





A source who was at the meeting told the newspaper that Buhari took the decision after the federal lawmakers succeeded in convincing him that they should not be blamed for the delay in passing the appropriation bill so far.





According to the report, the lawmakers told the President that out of about 60 government parastatals and agencies, only about 10 chief executives had appeared before them to defend their budgets.