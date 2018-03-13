Less than 24 hours after US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson rounded off his visit to five African countries, including Nigeria, President Donald Trump of the US has fired him

Tillerson was replaced with Mike Pompeo, director of Central Intelligence Academy (CIA).





The president announced this on Twitter five minutes ago.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018





More to follow…