Less than 24 hours after US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson rounded off his visit to five African countries, including Nigeria, President Donald Trump of the US has fired him

Tillerson was replaced with Mike Pompeo, director of Central Intelligence Academy (CIA).

The president announced this on Twitter five minutes ago.


More to follow…

