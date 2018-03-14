 BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT suspend three-month strike | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: SSANU, NASU, NAAT suspend three-month strike

The non - academic unions of universities , which began an industrial strike since December 4 , 2017 , has suspended its strike.


The Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the unions , Samson Ugwuoke , announced this decision at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday , noting that “ based on extensive consultations with our various organs , we hereby announce the suspension of the strike action embarked upon by JAC with effect from today , March 14. ”

The JAC comprises of the National Association of Academic Technologists , the Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.

