 BREAKING: President Buhari offers repentant Boko Haram members amnesty | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: President Buhari offers repentant Boko Haram members amnesty

1:15 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed his readiness to offer amnesty to members of the Boko Haram sect that are willing to drop their arms.


Buhari said this at a meeting he had with schoolgirls abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State and were released on Wednesday.

Details later...

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top