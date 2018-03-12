



President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, arrived Benue state to commiserate with the people over the New Year killings that claimed the lives of 73 innocent citizens , newsmen report.





Recall that Nigerians have argued and criticized the president over his absorbed patient to visit the victims and people of Benue state.





Newsmen equally drew a comparison between Trump and Buhari when President Donald Trump traveled to Broward County, Florida, to visit victims who were injured in the grisly school shooting in Parkland.





In view of these however, President Buhari stormed Benue at exert 10:43 AM to visits Governor Samuel Ortom, and stakeholders over the killings.





Reports also have it that he will visit Tor-Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, the Exercise Cat Race Camp and also meet IDPs in Gbajimba, Guma LGA headquarters.





Ealier last week the president visited Taraba and he is expected to visit Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers states where cases of terror attacks and clashes have been recorded.