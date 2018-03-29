President Muhammdau Buhari has arrived Lagos for a two day working visit. According to Bashir Ahmad, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on New Media, the president’s visit is official and he will spend two days in Lagos.He equally stated that the president will commission some projects and attend the Bola Tinubu’s Colloquium #PMBinLagos #BTC10.Bashir also disclosed the arrival of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Lekki, to flag-off the Deep Sea Port project. “This port will service heavier vessels & ease congestion @ Apapa Port & compliment the port. It’s a public private sector partnership that will take the Nigerian maritime industry to the next level”, he said.