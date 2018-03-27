The controversy generated by the decision of the National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to grant a one year tenure extension to its National Working Committee NWC may have been laid to rest as President Muhammadu Buhari has described the action of NEC as an infringement on not just the party constitution but the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.At the 5th NEC meeting of the party which is currently underway at its national secretariat in Abuja, the president said he took the decision based on advice from his Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.Details soon...