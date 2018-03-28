The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga following the escape of six suspects from police custody early this morning.





He also redeployed the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the state, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct.





The IGP, who made this known in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the policemen are all facing serious disciplinary action.





NigerianEye had reported that the Kogi State Police command has confirmed the escape of two suspects, Kabiru Saidu A.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu A.k.a small from police detention one week after accusing the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye of arm sponsorship.