Suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Orogbo in Nyiev Council Ward, Guma LGA of Benue State, killing two police officers on Sunday.

It was gathered that the attackers engaged policemen in a gun duel near one L.G.A primary School before killing two of the officers.





A resident told this reporter that the herdsmen had attempted to disrupt a church service before the mobile policemen foiled their attack.





The incident came 24 hours to the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.