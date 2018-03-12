 BREAKING: Herdsmen strike in Benue, kill two police officers as Buhari visits state | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Suspected herdsmen attacked Tse Orogbo in Nyiev Council Ward, Guma LGA of Benue State, killing two police officers on Sunday.
 

It was gathered that the attackers engaged policemen in a gun duel near one L.G.A primary School before killing two of the officers.

A resident told this reporter that the herdsmen had attempted to disrupt a church service before the mobile policemen foiled their attack.

The incident came 24 hours to the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The police command in Benue could not be reached at the time of this report for comment.

