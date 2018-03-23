The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for lack of merit.





Akeredolu had, by the appeal, challenged a July 20017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which upheld an order by a Federal High Court in Abuja, granting permission to Olusegun Abraham to serve Akeredolu through substituted means, court documents in relation to the suit he (Abraham) filed.





Abraham’s suit is challenging the outcome of the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which produced Akeredolu as the party’s candidate for the last governorship election in Ondo State.





In a unanimous judgment, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court held that Akeredolu’s appeal was without merit.





Justice John Okoro, in the lead judgment, but read by Justice Ejembi Eko, upheld the earlier decision of the Court of Appeal and awarded N500,000 cost against Akeredolu, in favour of Abraham.