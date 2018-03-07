The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, granted bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello to death.

Maryam was alleged to have killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, over allegations of infidelity.





Maryam, who is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, a former Aso Savings Bank executive, was arraigned by the police for allegedly killing the son of a former PDP Chairman, Mohammed Bello.





Maryam who is facing trial on allegations of homicide was granted bail by the Chief judge, Yusuf Halilu, based on medical reports which indicated that she is pregnant and ill.





Recall that Maryam’s counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, pleaded with the court to give his client a soft landing for her to seek proper medical attention at this early stage of her pregnancy.





The court has on several occasions refused her bail request but had granted bail to Maimuna Aliyu, Sanda’s mother, and her brother who are also on trial.





More to follow…