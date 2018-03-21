Boko Haram insurgents have returned the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.Amharic M-grah, a Dapchi resident whose daughters were among the 110 abducted students, told newsmen that his children were brought back on Wednesday morning.“The report is true. I have seen my two daughters who were kidnapped last month,” he said.M-grah was among the people interviewed by journalists during a trip to Dapchi in February. Back then, his wife said she had not slept for 10 days as a result of the kidnap.Another resident confirmed the development to newsmen.According to the resident, the insurgents returned the girls in the early hours of Wednesday few minutes after soldiers were withdrawn from the town.“We are happy. There is jubilation in Dapchi now as the girls are back,” the resident said.Another resident said there is confusion in the town as many people are running out of fear.“Boko Haram just returned the kidnapped girls this morning. They brought them back in the same set of vehicles which they used in conveying them last month,” the resident said.“People are scared because they do not know what the insurgents are up to.”A source said five of the girls died in captivity.When contacted Jude Chukwu, army spokesman, revealed efforts to confirm the report.“Let me find out. I’m working on an information from that area,” he said.Last week, Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, said the girls would soon be reunited with their parents.It is not clear if the Nigerian government paid any ransom to get the girls released.