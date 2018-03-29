While President Muhammadu Buhari is still being expected at Bola Tinubu Colloquium the man of the moment, the former governor of Lagos State, national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrived at 10:50 am. He stepped in with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu and a large entourage of associates.He goes round greeting the several dignitaries that have come from across the nation to honour him.Among those he has greeted is Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the vice presidentBefore his arrival a playlet written by Ifeoma Fafunwa starring the multiple award-winning thespian, Joke Silva among others is being staged now.The playlet has the title iOpen Eye which is said to be reflective of the colloquium’s theme “Investing In People”Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Gov Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Alafin of Oyo, Alhaji Lai Mohammed have arrived. Senator Andy Uba is also seatedThe immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Fashola is present