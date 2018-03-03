The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres(MSF) said on Friday it had suspended its work in the Nigerian town of Rann and evacuated national and international staff after a deadly raid by Boko Haram insurgents.Suspected Boko Haram gunmen killed four Nigerian aid workers in an attack on a military barracks in the town in Borno state late on Thursday.MSF said in a statement, “Following a violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday 1 March, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) suspended its medical activities in the town and evacuated 22 national and international staff.“It is still unclear how many people were killed and injured but before leaving, MSF medical staff treated 9 wounded patients.“This attack is a stark reminder that it is the people in Borno who are paying the price of this ruthless conflict.“Leaving our patients without medical assistance is an extremely painful decision.”President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki have condemned the attack on the town.President Buhari said the attack on humanitarian workers in Rann more than ever showed Boko Haram insurgents as godless, brutish, and utterly to be despised.“As I have always maintained, no true religion advocates hurting the innocent. To now further attack and kill those offering humanitarian aid is the height of bestiality. It is odious before both God and man,” the President said.Buhari sympathised with the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies working at Rann, and in the country.