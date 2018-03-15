Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Alikaramchi village, close to Giwa barracks in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, on Wednesday night.





The incident happened hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left Maiduguri for Yobe state.





Buhari had visited Yobe state government house and Government Girls Science and Technical School, Dapchi, where he met with families of the 110 students kidnapped on February 19.





In Borno, the president met with family members of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.





Bamus Garba, a resident of the area who confirmed the fresh attack, said twin suicide bombers struck around 9:10pm.





Garba said the attack happened some meters away from his home.





“We heard loud explosions close to my neighbour’s house. I cannot confirm the casualty because we cannot go out at this time of the day,” he said.





Ali Dusuman, a member of civilian JTF, a vigilante group, said eight persons sustained injuries in the attack while two suicide bombers were killed.





Dustman said a team from the explosive ordinance department of the police has visited the scene alongside some security personnel.





Security agencies are yet to react to the attack