In January, about 676 Nigerians were cut down through herdsmen and farmers clashes, sectarian crises, communal clashes, Boko Haram insurgency, cult clashes, kidnapping, and ritual killings, among others. The deaths are 176 more than the 500 recorded in January 2017.The 1,351 deaths recorded since the beginning of 2018 exclude those who died from illness, childbirth, Lassa fever, etc.The North-East remains the killing field with 591 deaths. It is followed by North-Central, 270; North-West, 193; South-West, 136; and South-South, 131.At the bottom of the list is South-East, 30.Borno State, the hotbed of the Book Haram insurgency, recorded the highest number of deaths with a figure of 361.Borno is followed by Benue, 163; and Borno’s north-eastern neighbours, Taraba (107) and Adamawa, which witnessed 103 violent deaths; Kaduna, 71; Rivers, 66; Plateau, 54; Zamfara, 45; Lagos, 45.States that also recorded huge deaths include Ondo, 39; Ogun, 35; Jigawa, 30; Kano, 27; Nasarawa, 22; Delta, 19; Anambra, 18; Kebbi, 18; Akwa Ibom, 16; Kogi, 14, and Cross River, 14.The rest are Oyo, 12; Bauchi, 11; Yobe, 9; Edo, 9; Bayelsa, 7; Kwara, 6; FCT Abuja, 6; Niger, 5; Enugu, 4; Imo, 4; Ebonyi, 3; Katsina, 2; Ekiti, 2; Abia, 1; and Osun, 1.There were no reported violent deaths in Gombe and Sokoto.Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari says all hands are on deck to tame the monster of violence in the country.Buhari spoke in Taraba State, last week, when he visited to commiserate with the people of the state after violent attacks killed many resident there. He later visited Plateau State.The President continues his visit to victims of violent crimes across the country tomorrow when he heads to Benue State.By the same token, the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to ensure that it rescues, alive, all the 110 abducted students of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi.Timeline of violent deathsJanuary 1No fewer than 21 persons returning from a midnight church service to usher in the New Year were killed by gunmen allegedly led by the younger brother of an ex-Nigeria Delta militant leader, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as DonWanny, in Omoku, Rivers State.At least 22 people died in two New Year road accidents in Jigawa and Ogun states, officials said. Abdu Jinjiri, Jigawa’s police spokesperson, told reporters in Dutse, jigawa State capital, that 15 people, including two children, died in an accident involving a bus and a truck along Gujungu-Gumel Road in Kaugama area of the state.In Ogun, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, said five people died and 13 others were injured in an accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He said two vehicles and 18 people were involved in the accident.73 people were massacred by herdsmen during co-ordinated attacks on communities in Logo and Guma LGAs of Benue State between January 1 and 6.Three people were blown into pieces when a bomb planted by Boko Haram exploded in Madagali, Adamawa State.Herdsmen killed two in Awe LGA and three in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State.A traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama, and his wife were shot dead and his son injured by gunmen in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.A lady in her 20s was found dead by the roadside at Etta Agbor Layout in Calabar Municipal LGA, Cross River State.January 314 people died when a suspected Boko Haram militant blew himself up at a mosque in Gamboru, Ngala, Borno StateNigerian troops killed a suicide bomber before she could detonate her IED in Kala/Balge, Borno.Four children died in a fire outbreak at Awala Filin-Jirgi In Gusau Metropolis, Zamfara State.January 4Gunmen killed seven in Emuoha, Rivers State.Gunmen killed six in Wukari LGA and one in Gassol LGA of Taraba State.11 people died as the New Year day massacre in Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, reportedly spread to neighbouring communities in Rivers State.Security agents killed four gunmen and apprehended one near Ahoada, Rivers State.One person died while four others were injured in an accident involving the convoy of Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku.January 5Nigerian troops killed no fewer than 10 Boko Haram militants in Monguno, around Lake Chad area of Borno State.A middle-aged woman, Patience Salami, was hacked to death by herdsmen, with some body parts missing in Arodoye Community, Akure South Local Council of Ondo State.Two persons were killed and a policeman was shot as cultists embarked on supremacy war in Iso Bendege Community in Boki LGA of Cross River StateJanuary 6* Herdsmen killed 16 people in Logo area of Benue State.The sectarian violence led to the death of 13 people in Lau, Taraba State.Some herders raided and killed about 55 villagers in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.Seven persons were feared dead in a clash between two rival cults in Ajakaja, Andoni LGA of Rivers State.An ad-hoc staff of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, was killed by thugs at Onitsha-Ugbo in Aniocha LGA of Delta State during the January 5 local council poll.January 7Police killed two Shi’ites in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.Security agents killed Don Waney, the mastermind of the Omoku, Rivers killings and two others in a community in Enugu State.Four girls drowned while trying to swim across a pond in Sakwaya village in Dutse LGA of Jigawa State.January 8Gunmen killed three in Sardauna, Taraba State.112 people died during a battle in Mobar, Borno State. The dead include 4 Nigerian soldiers, 1 CJTF member, and 107 Boko Haram militants.Herdsmen killed two policemen in Logo, Benue.Gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on a group of loggers collecting firewood at Kaje village, near the Borno state capital, Maiduguri. 20 People were killed in the attack and 15 others were declared missing.Three died and six were injured during overnight attack on Maisamari in Saudana LGA of Taraba by a suspected militia group.A grandmother was killed by four brothers, her grandchildren, for rituals in Ohovbe Quarters, Ikpoba Hill, Benin, Edo State.A woman and her 3 children died in adulterated kerosene fire explosion at Ikot Omin, Calabar, Cross River State.January 9Soldiers killed two suicide bombers before they could detonate their IEDs in Ngala, Borno State.January 11* 10 people died in a ghastly auto crash on the Ogun State segment of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at Alapako-Ogunmakin axis of the road.January 12Boko Haram killed one in Maiduguri, Borno.January 13Herdsmen killed 10 people in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.January 14The sectarian violence led to four deaths in Khana, Rivers State.No fewer than five persons died in multiple accidents involving an articulated vehicle and a commercial bus at Onitsha, Anambra State.A man was killed by his two friends for his motorbike in Ugep, Yakur LGA of Cross River State.Four persons were killed in a communal war that ensued between Gwara and Gwure communities in Khana LGA of Rivers State.Herdsman, identified as Bubaga Dengi, killed in EkitiJanuary 15* Six people were killed by gunmen who also abducted five girls who joined the loggers to collect firewood from the Jinene woods, Ngala, Borno StateFive people, including two suspected Boko Haram fighters, were killed in an attack near Madagali, Borno State. Two others were critically injured.A man was stabbed to death by members of a cult group, King Crackers, in a fight over chicken at a political gathering in Calabar, Cross River State.The remains of Mr. Hosea Ibi, member representing Takum I constituency in Taraba State House of Assembly, who was kidnapped on December 30, 2017, was found at SCC, Kwari along Takum Kashimbila Road, Taraba.Seven persons were reported dead while others were severely injured after a gas explosion occurred at Second Coming Gas Plant located on CMD road in Magodo area of Lagos State.January 16Nigerian troops killed two cultists in Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State.Boko Haram killed five people and abducted no fewer than five others in Madagali, Adamawa State.Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Guma LGA, two deaths in Logo LGA and one death in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.Police killed two youths and injured one during a party at Amukoko, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA of Lagos State.January 1714 people died when four suicide bombers killed themselves and 10 others in Maiduguri, Borno State.* 12 people were killed and 65 others injured by two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers in Maiduguri, Borno State.Kidnappers killed two policemen and abducted two Canadians and two Americans Kwoi-Jere Road in Kagarko LGA, Kaduna. The abductees were freed later in the week.A bus conductor, identified as Toheeb Olayiwola, was shot dead in Abule-Egba area of Lagos by Customs men chasing a bus loaded with smuggled bags of rice.Three police officers and a baby died in an inferno at Karewa Police Barracks, Yola, Adamawa State.January 18Boko Haram killed five in Madagali, Adamawa State.Five people were killed when herdsmen unleashed terror on residents of Guma, Logo and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.Five people died when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kaye village in Adamawa State.A local official said that three persons were also killed in another attack in Pallam village, Adamawa noting that the area recorded about 10 deadly attacks, since January 1, 2018.A policeman attached to WAPA Shopping Mall in Katsina State was killed by armed robbers.An abandoned baby died at a Ikoku Junction refuse dump, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.A farmer was killed by herdsmen at Afon, Imeko-Afon LGA, Ogun State.Tiv woman, said to be pregnant, hacked to death in Orin Ekiti in Ido-Osi LGA by suspected ‘Bororo herdsmen’.January 21Herdsmen attacked Obin-Ayama community, Ika North-East, and Onitsha -Olona, Aniocha North Local Council of Delta State, killing two persons including a hunter and inflicting matchete injuries on his colleague.An 83-year old woman, Malama Saádatu Isyaku, was killed by the fire she lit to keep herself warm in Kwajala village, Dutse Local Council of Jigawa State.Four people were killed in reprisal attacks between herdsmen and Bachama communities in Numan Local Council of Adamawa State.Four persons in Oron Town in Oron Local Council of Akwa Ibom State a cult clash between members of the Day Bam and Vikings cults.January 22* A staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dogariss Alhaji was killed in an accident along Gashua-Damaturu Road in Yobe State.January 23Armed men suspected to be sea pirates attacked marine policemen attached to the Ogbia Division of the Nigeria Police in Bayelsa, killed two policemen, and injured one.January 24* Gunmen attacked Iware, a village along Fufore-Jada Road in Adamawa State at night, killed a family of nine, went away with seven children, and started asking for ransom.10 persons died in an auto crash along Akure-Owo Highway, Ondo State with five others critically injured when two commercial buses collided during an unsuccessful over-take.Boko Haram killed one in Bama, Borno.Sectarian violence led to four deaths in Bokkos, Plateau.January 25A man, Habibu Bala, in Boloji Ward, Toro Local Council of Bauchi State killed his five-day-old son with insecticide because he had no money to organise naming ceremony for him.A police officer and a farmer were killed by herdsmen at Uvir Ward of Guma Local Council of Benue StateHerdsmen killed eight in Bassa, Plateau.January 26Herdsmen killed three in Bassa, PlateauNigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.January 27Herdsmen kill three old men aged 70-100 at Huke Village, Miango District, Bassa LGA, Plateau State.January 28Herdsmen killed two in Bassa, Plateau.10 persons died in auto crashes at Akungba Akoko and Benin-Lagos Expressway in Ondo State.Fulani man stabs man to death in Akure, Ondo State.Police kill three suspected kidnappers in Atta, Njaba LGA, Imo State.10-year old boy commits suicide at Ujevwu, Udu LGA, Delta State.January 29Sectarian violence led to seven deaths in Keana LGA, Nasarawa.Four were killed in a cult clash in Oron, Akwa Ibom.Security guard kill military boss at First Ugbor Road, Oredo LGA, Edo State.January 30Boko Haram killed five loggers in Dikwa, Borno.A man and a boy died in auto accident at Oworonsoki, LagosOPC factions clash claim one in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan, Oyo StateJanuary 31Bandits killed seven in Gboko, Benue.Two suicide bombers killed themselves and four others in Maiduguri, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.Two suicide bombers killed themselves but no others in Konduga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspected.Gunmen assassinated a politician in Jema’a, Kaduna.Herdsmen killed nine in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.Five people were blown to death and 39 others sustained various degrees of injuries in suicide bombers attack at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State. Of the deceased were the two suicide bombers and 3 IDPs.Four people, including a 3 year old boy, died in an auto crash which occurred on Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Express way.A Police corporal killed a sergeant over #20 ogogoro change in Madagali Local Government of Adamawa State.Two rustlers killed a 7 years old herder and rustled 15 cow and 14 sheep in his care in Plateau3 people were killed by an underage driver in Gusau, Zamfara State. Officials say a final year student was among the deceased.2 teachers were crushed to death by a trailer at Ipele Junction in Owo town council of Ondo State.Nigerian troops killed one of the perpetrators of killings in Kadarjko Area of Nasarawa State on a joint clearance operation along Benue and Nasarawa states borders.A 43 year old man identified as Bukola Adeogun was allegedly tortured to death by Police in Oke-Afa Community, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.One native doctor was killed as Nigerian military raided criminal’s base at Tor-Dunga town in Katsian-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. An accomplice was arrested while several ammunitions were recovered.February 1A 62 years old businessman and father of three was beaten to death by suspected assassins in Calabar, Cross River State.Seven people were killed in herdsmen attack of Kaguru village, in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) Chairman, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr. Tajudeen Alabi was burnt to death in a fire accident at his resident on Odeyinka Road, Ikire.Kaduna politician, Mr. Moses Banka was assassinated by gunmen at Ankwa village in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State.A butcher, Mustapha Adamu died following a lion attack at the Gamji Gate Park, Kaduna State.* Nigerian soldiers killed six Boko Haram militants and lost three of their own in Damboa, Borno.Illegal miners clashed in Jos South, Plateau, resulting in six deaths.Herdsmen killed four in Gassol, Taraba.Sectarian violence led to two deaths in Song, AdamawaFebruary 310 people were feared dead and 5 villages burnt in the wake of fresh herdsmen and farmers clash in Adamawa State. The affected villages were Simba and Shure, as well as, other adjoining communities between Dumne in song and shelleng Local Government Areas in the state.A kidnap kingpin was shot to death in a shootout with the Police in Abia State.February 4At least 6 people were killed in a fresh battle between the police and herdsmen at Yogbo community in Guma Local Government Area of the Benue State.A suspected cultist was beaten to death by members of his former cult in Delta State.3 people died in a fatal motor accident at Ogor community, Ugheli North Local Government Area, Delta State.12 people were killed and over 30 more hospitalised following attacks by herdsmen on 25 Tiv villages in Kadaerko, Keana Local Government, Nasarawa state.* Boko Haram killed two in Konduga, Borno.* Boko Haram killed three in Maiduguri, Borno.February 52 people were killed in suspected herdsmen attack on Waku village and Gbajimba town in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.One person was killed and several others injured in a clash among youths of Okpoama Community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.Two people died and 5 were injured in a motor accident at a military checkpoint on Bauchi – Jos road, Bauchi State.February 68 people were burnt beyond recognition in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as fuel tanker hit by a container-laden truck burst into flames at Onigari Village, close to Foursquare Gospel Church CAMP at Ajebo, Ogun StateA policeman was killed in a riot in Benin following the killing of a driver by another police officer.* Herdsmen killed two policemen and four others in Guma, Benue.* Nigerian troops killed 10 Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.Sectarian violence led to eight deaths in Obi, NasarawaA man identified as John was crushed to death by a trailer. He was allegedly pushed by 5 policemen who are currently under investigation, Benin Edo StateFebruary 7Two women lost their lives in a fatal accident along Orba Road Anambara State while going home to get their PVC.Four robbers were shot dead in a gun battle with security operatives in Sapele, Delta State.Herdsmen killed SARS Commander in Oyo State.February 8A family of 6 were killed as a faulty tipper lorry rammed into the family’s Honda Civic vehicle marked AM 1635AP at Buzaye village in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The victims according to Mr Paul Gua, the sectoral Head of Operations FRSC, were 2 male children, one adult male and three female adults.* Sectarian violence led to six deaths in Shelleng, Adamawa.February 93 people were killed in fresh herdsmen attacks on Benue communities.* Soldiers killed “several” (estimated at five) Boko Haram militants in Gubio, Yobe State.* 4 people died in an accident on Kara Bridge, Ogun State along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.February 10* Herdsmen killed at least two policemen (two are still missing) in Logo, Benue.* Sectarian violence led to three deaths in Bassa, Plateau.February 11One person was allegedly killed in Ugborodo Escravos Warri south West Local Government Area during a security operation.Former ECOMOG Commander Senator John Shagaya died in a motor accident while on his way to Langlang, Plateau State.3 people were confirmed killed in an ambush attack in Zangwra community, Plateau state by unknown gunmen feared by residents to be killer herdsmen.A man was killed by suspected herdsmen in Ipao – Ekiti, Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State.Gunmen killed 7 people in Plateau and Kaduna states. 3 of the dead were gunned down in Bassa local government area of plateau state while the other 4 were killed in gunmen invasion of Bakin Kogi village, Kaduna State.Suspected herdsmen killed four in Jema’a, Kaduna.February 12The mutilated body of a policeman allegedly killed by herdsmen at Logo Council Area of Benue State was found. The body of the deceased who was previously missing in action, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said was without eyes, ears and nose.Gunmen disguised in police uniform killed 3 police officers at Ofunakpa in Kwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.A vulcaniser identified as Nkere Uta butchered his wife, Bella, at Mbiabam Community in Ibiono Akwa Ibom.Suspected herdsmen attacked at Guma local government killing 2 National security and Civil defence corps (NSCDC) operatives.February 13An auto crash at Gaya, 65 km south of Kano left 22 students and a teacher dead.A man was killed in Itigidi, Cross River State by police during community youth protest.The Police recovered dead body of a comrade, killed one attacker in operation at Benue State.12 herdsmen were killed and 14 others declared missing following an attack on herdsmen at Okere near Iseyin Local Government Area of Ondo State.4 people lost their lives in a fatal crash involving a truck conveying disel from Kuru to Mararaba Jama’a in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.2O year old motorcyclist in Ijebu Town, Sunday Abari was murdered in cold blood in Odogbolu, Ogun State. The body of the deceased was found in after intense search without his heart, kidney and other internal organs.February 14* Soldiers killed one member of vigilance group in Obadolovbiyeyi Community, Ondo state.* Nigerian military killed Don Waney’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) Austin Agulegbu in Delta State.* A baby died in fire accident in Banga, Shomolo Local Government Lagos State.* Unknown gunmen killed two students of Federal University, Lafia outside their residence.February 15* Gunmen killed 41 people, left several hospitalized in attack at Birane village of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.* Suspected Fulani herdsmen killed a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police in Jos, Plateau State.* A police officer, Daniel Malu, was hacked to death during an operation during an operation on the Saki-Ogbooro Road in Oke-Ogun, Ogun State.A cult clash resulted in five deaths in Ikwerre, Rivers.February 16* 19 people were blown to death and 22 others injured from multiple explosions from suicide bombers at a fish market, Tarshan kiffi, at Sabon Garri, Konduga Local Government Area near Maiduguri, Borno State.February 17* 2 injured victims of a bomb attack at fish market died from injuries suffered during the attack raising the death toll to 21 people.* A taxi driver identified only as Bright was reportedly killed by a policeman in Rumukoro, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.* 3 were reportedly killed in a wake of violence and hostilities between some police men and the people of Gwari in Lapi Local Government Area of Niger State.* In Ogun state, a motorcyclist, Sunday Ibo, was beheaded with body parts (heart and kidney) missing in Odogbolu area of the state.*3 children were found dead in an abandoned Honda car with registration number AR 687 TRN in Kano State.February 18* A cult clash resulted in five deaths in Ihiala, Anambra.* Militants beheaded a Joint Task Force (JFT) informant in Akwa Ibom during a raid of militants’ hideouts in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.* 3 civilians including a woman were killed by suspected cultists in Udianga Enem, Ikot Obioma and Unruk Ata II all in Etim Ekpo LGA, Akwa Ibom State.February 19A 73 year old man, Emmanuel Ajasa stabbed his nephew to death in Ikorodu, Lagos State over a disagreement with their mother.Kano pillars defender and former Eyimba of Aba captain, Chinedu Udoji died in a fatal accident in Kano State.Gunmen killed a masquerade and two people at Inoziomi Quarters in the Adavi Local Area of Kogi State.The dead body of a woman identified as Iyabo, 48 years of age, was found floating on a river in Oke-Eri, off Odo Eran in the Owororishoki Area of Lagos State after having been declared missing for a day.* Boko Haram kidnapped 110 girls from a school in Dapchi Bursari, Yobe, subsequently killing 2 of them.* A would-be suicide bomber was shot and killed in Maiduguri, Borno.* A 19-year old man killed his colleague over N2500 salary in Lagos.February 20A young man was crushed to death by a commercial bus under the pedestrian bridge at Ilasa bus stop on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.February 212 people were killed and 20 others sustained injury including 2 mobile policemen following a clash between Offa and Ijagbo communities in Kwara State over a parcel of land on the border of both communities.3 primary school pupils died after consuming poisoned birthday biscuit brought to school by one of their class mates, in Kubwa, FCT Abuja.Security guards at Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, Lagos State shot one expelled suspected cult member to death.February 22Unidentified gunmen murdered an International Institute for Forensic Accounting Research and Development (IIEARD) researcher, Mr. Taiwo Babalola, at his residence in Ifako-Ijaye LGA of Lagos State.A 38 year old man was electrocuted after stepping on a high tension voltage cable in a pool of water on Hospital Road, Olodi Apapa, Lagos State.An Ex – PHCN staff was electrocuted in Agbor; Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State after power was restored to the high tension lines he was working on.Cultists killed a student at Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu campus, Lagos State.A man committed suicide after attacking his wife with a cutlass in Delta State.An official of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNC), Monsuru Bolaji, was murdered by suspected cult members for giving information to the police on their activities.A mother and four children were burnt to death in the Shehur North Area of Maiduguri, Borno State.One student was killed by a stray bullet and property running in millions of Naira was destroyed during a student protest at the College of Education, Gindin in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.A security guard, Moshood Adigun, was allegedly stabbed to death by his colleague over N1,000 in Lagos State.A stray bullet from a custom officer hit and killed a man identified as Aminu Abdulaziz in front of his father’s shop in Daddara Village in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.A bus conductor met with death while two passengers were injured when a commercial bus rammed into a Honda car on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at the ASCON Tankers Park, Obafemi Awolowo Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.* Nigerian troops killed five Boko Haram militants in Gwoza, Borno.Boko Haram killed seven soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno, but the army retaliated, killing “scores” (estimated at 40) Boko Haram militants.February 23A man and his two children on a motorcycle were crushed to death by an oncoming truck along Ijebu-Ode – Ibadan Road, Ogun State. The accident happen as the truck veered off the road while trying to avoid colliding with an incoming vehicle. In reaction to the tragedy, an irate mob burnt the truck with two of its occupants and one other truck.3 people were feared dead and two others sustained various degrees of injuries at a gas explosion in Zubu, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.February 24* Soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed five Boko Haram fighters and arrested their commander in the on-going operation in the Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad Basin.February 25* A 40-years-old man in Iheakpu Obollo Afor Community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree behind his house.* One person lost his life while people were injured in a fatal auto crash on the Dutse-Gaya road in Jigawa State.* A man and father of four killed all his children between the ages 4 and 12, sister-in-law and himself in Obosi, Anambra State.* A suspected herdsman killed a boy in Kogi State. The herdsman, Buba Ardo, with his two accomplices, Alo Ardo and Babuga Ardo, allegedly killed the lad and mutilated his body.* A woman identified to be Mrs. Funke Ojo was found dead inside a well on the premises of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Ayedum Quarters, Akure, Ondo State.* 3 people were crushed to death by a tanker in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Reports say the victims were scooping vegetable oil from the fallen tanker in a container when suddenly the headed upturned and crushed them to death. Of the victims was an injured woman who was hospitalised.* 2 people met with death while one was injured when a thunder Bolt struck in Niger State Pogo Community, in Paikoro Local Government Area. The victims, 25 years old Aliyu Salihu and 13 years old Islamic pupil Abbas who died on the spot were said to be harvesting mangos when the lightning struck.* An IED killed a Nigerian Army Captain in Kaga, Borno. Boko Haram was suspectedFebruary 26At least 7 people were killed while 15 others were injured as Christian and Muslim youths clashed at Kasuwan Magwu Local Government Area of Kaduna State over forceful conversion and dating of girls of opposite faith.* Sectarian violence led to 12 deaths in Kajuru, Kaduna.* 3 fishermen died of bullets wound when Cameroonian soldiers invaded Mfum, a border community in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State while in pursuit of separatists agitating for Ambazonia Republic.* 3 people were shot dead in a street carnival in Lagos State by Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The security Operatives, reports say, missed their target who was a chieftain of a rival tricyclists’ association Tricylist Operators Association of Nigeria (TOAN) to the NURTW and shot some youths who questioned their presence at the carnival.* Mr. Happy Akpomieme and his wife, Mrs. Patience Akpomieme were killed by herdsmen on their farm in Delta State.10 people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Maiya Town, Taura Local Government of Jigawa State. Of the dead were 2 children, one woman and seven men while the injured were taken to the hospital for medical attention.Boko Haram killed two Nigerian soldiers, and six others are missing in Damboa, Borno.Nigerian and Cameroonian troops killed 35 Boko Haram militants; two Nigerian soldiers were also killed during the fight in Bama, Borno.February 27*30 people were killed and 23 others injured in a herdsmen attack on some villages in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.*Death toll rose to 12 and over 1,000 houses razed following the bloody conflict between Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwa Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.* A drunken middle aged artisan, identified as Ganiyu fell into the Kirikiri Canal in Apapa Lagos State and drowned.* DSS killed Umar Abubakar a.k.a Yellow and associate of notorious kidnapper and cattle rustler Buhari General in Adavi Local Government of Kogi State.* 5 people were killed in a shootout between soldiers of the Nigerian Army and kidnappers in Kogi State during the Operation Cat Race in the state.* At least 5 people including a policeman, 3 residents and a school pupil were reportedly killed in a clash between policemen of the Area D command and some hoodlums in Akala and Idioro areas of the Mushin, Lagos State.* The butchered body of 20 years old local footballer Chidubem Ezeagu was discovered in a shallow grave after one week of his been declared missing at Umuelele Irete, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.* 2 traders were shot dead by suspected Members of Aiye Cult groups at Ladipo International Spare parts Market in Mushin area of Lagos State. Reports say that the shooters who were on black and red shot the traders for resisting their robbery.* Soldiers killed 10 herdsmen who allegedly set houses ablaze in Gwampa, Numan LGA of Adamawa State.February 28* Gunmen killed an official of the FRSC who tried to stop them from abducting the wife and a child of VOA reporter in Kaduna.* Cultists killed a driver along Ekpo-Abak highway, Akwa Ibom* Cult clash claims one in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.* Clash between residents and Customs officials left a man dead in Babura, Jigawa State.* A female launderer was electrocuted in Lagos Island while doing her job.* A military officer and three suspected kidnappers were killed in a gun battle during efforts to rescue a kidnap victim along Okene-Ajaokuta checkpoint in Kogi.* Two soldiers and five Boko Haram insurgents were killed during a shoot-out in Sambisa forest, Borno State.March 1* Boko Haram killed four policemen, six soldiers, and four aid workers, and abducted one aid worker in Kala/Balge, Borno State.* Sectarian violence led to 15 deaths in Sardauna, Taraba.*Boko Haram abducted three and lost one militant in Madagali, Adamawa.March 2*A suicide bomber killed herself but no others in Gubja, Yobe.*Four aid workers, eight soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack in Rann, in Northeast Nigeria.March 4*About 20 persons have been reported killed and 300 cows stolen, following a fresh outbreak of ethnic violence on the Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.*A boy, aged 13 died while scrambling for lawmakers money at Konkiyel town, Bauchi.*3 children in Benue IDPs camp crushed to death by a truck on Makurdi-Lafia road, Benue State.March 5* 10 killed by herdsmen in Owusu village, Ojigo, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.* A pupil killed by BRT bus at Ikorodu, Lagos.* 2 died in Jos school bus accident at Maraba, Jaamaa Junction, Jo’s South LGA, Plateau State.March 6* 26 persons killed in bloody attacks on Owusu village, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.* Gunmen kill one herdsman in Plateau.* Ogun civil servant dies in road accident at Iyana-Mortuary road, Abeokuta, Ogun State.* Gunmen kill 53 year old businessman in Jalingo, Taraba.* cultists clash claim one at Idimu, Lagos.March 7* Six killed and 12 missing in Kebbi when 2 canoes with 78 people collided on River Niger in Shanghai LGA of Kebbi State.* Boy, 12, drowned in a river at Lisaluwa Street, Ondo town, Ondo State.March 8* A mother and two children killed in a road accident at Isaac Boro Expressway, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.* Woman clubbed man fighting with her husband to death in Okpoma, Yola LGA, Cross River State.* Gunmen killed pregnant woman at Koluama, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.* Train crushed NYSC member in Ikeja, Lagos.