Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his fourth wife, Jennifer Douglas, have auctioned their jointly owned luxury mansion located in the posh neighbourhood of Potomac, Maryland, U.S.





According to the report, the property gained international notoriety in 2005 after it was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in connection with a bribery scandal involving disgraced former U.S. Congressman, William Jefferson.

Premium tines reports that the seven-bedroom cream-coloured single family brick house on 9731 Sorrel Ave, Potomac, Maryland, was originally listed for $3.25 million on Zillow and other online real estate websites on January 25, 2018 but was eventually sold for a pending offer of $2.95 million on February 26, 2018 after an online auction. .

The couple bought the 7,131 square feet house in December 1999 for $1.75 million. The Atikus never lived in the mansion since Mr. Abubakar left office as vice president in 2007.

.

Paul Ibe, the spokesperson for Mr. Abubakar, told Premiumtimes that the sale of the mansion was voluntary and strictly an investment decision. Abubakar has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the Jefferson corruption saga that led to the search of his home.





In an interview with the BOSS newspaper last December, he explained he had made attempts to visit the U.S. but was turned down for administrative reasons.















