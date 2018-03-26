Cierra White followed in second place in 23.26secs while Natasha McDonald settled for third in 24.23secs.
Apart from becoming the new African record, Okagbare’s winning time also becomes the new national record in the women’s 200m. Okagbare’s previous personal best in the event was 22.23secs was set at the 2014 Eugene Diamond League.
With her latest exploit, it means that Okagbare now holds the Nigerian records in the women’s 100m (10.79secs) and 200m. Okagbare did not compete in the indoor season, which started in January. The Wes Kittley Invitational was her first competition of the season.
The 26-year-old is one of the 37 athletes listed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to participate at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, which begins on April 4.
