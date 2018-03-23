Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over Bill Gates’ statement on Nigeria’s economic plan.





Bill Gates at the expanded national economic council presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said that President Buhari’s economic recovery growth plan (ERGP) does not truly reflect the needs of Nigerians.





“The Nigerian government’s economic recovery and growth plan identify investing in our people as one of three strategic objectives. But the execution priorities don’t fully reflect people’s needs, prioritising physical capital over human capital,” Gates had said.





Fani-Kayode, reacting, called Buhari a disaster.





He advised the President to listen to the truth spoken by Bill Gates and address issues in the country.





The former minister stated these in a series of tweets.





He wrote “You invited Bill Gates to your Economic Council meeting and he told you the bitter truth and that things are not working the way they should.





“When your guest tells you the bitter truth you better sit up and listen. Gates needs nothing from you and he has no reason to lie. You are a disaster.”