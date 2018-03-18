In a twist like no other this season, Big Brother has decided to put the power in your hands. At the end of the Sunday Eviction show, Ebuka announced that this week the public will be voting to bring back two of their favourite Housemates.
Yes, that’s right, this week you will have the opportunity to Vote to bring two Housemates back into the Big Brother game this season. The eligible Housemates are Anto, Leo, IfuEnnada, Ahneeka, Angel, Princess, Bitto, Vandora, Dee-One, Khloe and K.Brule.
They Just Don’t Know
The Housemates will continue with Nominations as normal on Monday evening, but they will be null and void. Of course, this is a little detail that they will not know until next week. Instead of saying “Goodbye!” to a current Housemate, they will be saying “Hello again!” to two ex-Housemates who will be joining them in the quest towards the 45 million Naira.
Double Chances - Double Wahala
The two Housemates that make it back into the House next week will be returning as individuals, and not as their original pairs. This means you will be Voting for an individual Housemate, and not a pair. The returning Housemates will remain in the House until they are Voted out according to the normal proceedings of the season. They will take part in all House activities, Nominations and Tasks as well.
This twist has been seen on international Big Brother seasons like the U.S and Canada, but this is a first for the African continent! Make sure you have registered to Vote this week, as it’s going to be a big one. Voting will open immediately after the Nomination show on Monday evening.
Culled from AfricaMagic
