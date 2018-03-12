President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar over the continuous killings in Benue State.





The President said this while faulting the notion in some quarters that he had abandoned the people of Benue State.





Buhari said he had the people of the state at heart and will not abandon them.





The president made this remark on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the state.





According to him, “The problem in Benue stated worsening because the IGP refused to follow my instruction.





“It is wrong to think I have abandoned the people of Benue. I still have at heart.









“I thank the governor and the people of the state for receiving me.



