Benue State Government has cancelled the planned mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Okpokwu.The state governor, Samuel Ortom, had announced the mass burial for the victims of Fulani herdsmen attack during his visit to Omusu Edimoga in Okpokwu local government area of the state.Twenty four persons were said to have been killed during the attack which left many people injured and several persons missing.In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said, “There wouldn’t be mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Okpokwu.”No reason was given for the cancellation of the mass burialThe statement added that the burial will now take place next week Thursday.According to the statement, “A church service, followed by burial of the victims, will take place on Thursday, next week at Okpokwu.”Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has announced that President Muhammad Buhari will be visiting the state on Monday.