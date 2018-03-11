Controversial Big Brother Housemate, Cee-C has challenged Tobi Bakre, calling him a coward and full of sh*tAn argument ensued between the duo moments after the Saturday Night Party, where DJ Jimmy Jatt thrilled fellow housemates to a night of fun. Tobi had avoided Cee-C at the party.Fast forward to the end of the party, Ifu Ennada played the role of a chef, as she took it upon herself to prepare noodles for the house. After scrambling for food, housemates dispersed and Tobi was captured in a conversation with Teddy A by the bathroom.Cee-C was the subject of the discussion as Tobi made TeddyA understand that he has gotten over her, for good. TeddyA who still believed love will yet blossom between the duo, played advocacy.It so happened that Cee-C was within earshot of the conversation as she brought news that Rico Swavey was throwing up and needed attention, intending to lure Teddy away from Tobi’s discussion.Tobi told TeddyA to disregard Cee-C as Rico will be fine, since it wasn’t more than throwing up after downing liquor at the party.Cee-C who was cleaning up after Rico became a bit enraged with Tobi’s discussion and stood up to challenge him, calling him unprintable names.Cee-C called Tobi a gossip who was having “evil conversations” and seeking mass pity from the housemates. She also told him she regretted their meeting and wished they never exchanged words.She tagged him a coward after he refused to exchange words with her and said he was “full of sh*t.” She also said he is “public property” and cannot handle the whole of her“Tobi, if you can’t talk to me and keep going behind my back to spread rumours about me, then you are a coward. You are not man enough Tobi, you can’t handle this, Cee-C pointed to herself.“Tobi, you are public property. This is the Cee-C you have been talking about all week; I am here standing in front of you. Every time you call people together, you are always talking about me. If you can’t say it, then they are all lies,” Cee-C stepped up her challenge.TeddyA who was an onlooker in the argument quickly took his leave not without admiring the love both couples had for each other.However, in Tobi’s opinion, the ship has sailed.“This ship has sailed,” he said to Cee-C. “You are only succeeding in making a fool out of yourself,” he retorted.