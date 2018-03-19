One more strike and Tobi Bakre will earn a disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show.

The three-time head of house was on Sunday issued with his second strike since the show started.





Biggie punished the former Heritage Bank staff for conspiring in the house, putting him at great risk of being disqualified from the reality game show.





He now joins Lolu and Cee-C, two contestants who have already been issued with two strikes each.





Meanwhile, Miracle Ikechukwu has emerged the new head of house for the second time.





Miracle beat other housemates when he emerged the first to knock down all the bottles using the tennis ball in the stockings provided.





He chose his love interest Nina to share the luxury room with him. Miracle takes over from Nina who led the house last week.





The automatic immunity and ‘save and replace’ power traditionally granted the head of house was cancelled two weeks ago.





Miracle on Sunday scaled through eviction after gaining the highest number of votes (27.98 percent) against Teddy A, Alex, CeeC, Tobi, Lolu, BamBam and Anto.





After earning the least number of votes, Anto became the eleventh housemate to be evicted from the show.





The contestants of the third season of BBNaija are competing for prizes worth N45 million.