Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam who alongside her boyfriend in the house, Teddy A, makes up the famous ‘alpha pack’ in the house, has warned Alex to stop wearing Teddy A’s clothes.

Bambam who reacted to Alex’s plea for Teddy A to bring out a trouser for her, told her that ‘she should respect her request of not wearing Teddy A’s clothes and keeping that boundary’. A statement which Alex replied with a straight NO.





Alex further told BamBam that getting restricted from wearing Teddy A’s clothes is his decision to make, not hers; a statement which left BamBam who walked away disgruntled.





