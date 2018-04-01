



In a rather shocking and surprising move, Big brother 2018 housemate, Bambam has been evicted from the reality show. The host of the show, Ebuka earlier joined the housemates during their Saturday party.

Just immediately after the party, Ebuka invited all housemates to the living room, instructing them to sit down that he had a visitor waiting to see them but in a shocking and surprising move, he asked all housemates that were on probation to stand and announced that Bambam has been evicted from the show.





This is the fifth eviciton for the season. The first saw the exit of Pritto (Bitto and Princess) and Van-Dee (Vandora and Dee-One), the second saw the exit of Angel and Ahneeka, while the third saw the exit of Leo and Ifu.





Anto was evicted during the fourth Live Eviction show, but was later voted back into the game by the viewers





The other housemates that were up for eviction alongside Bambam are: Teddy A, Nina and Cee-c.



It is unclear if another housemate would be evicted on Sunday during the live show.





Meanwhile, Bam-bam’s love interest in the house, Teddy A as at the time of writing this is in tears whilst other housemates believe biggie is playing "an april fool" on them