Leo Da-Silva, one of the contestants in the BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ reality show has announced the death of RMO Sanni, his mother.

Leo, who was evicted from the reality show last week, was just settling down after spending more than six weeks in the BBNaija house.





He broke the sad news on his Instagram account on Sunday.





“The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rites. I remember the day of the Big brother auditions, you forced me to go, you said, “you can win it for your business,” he wrote.





“You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything. Today I felt like I could not breathe. Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known. Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend.





“Thank you for everything. Till we meet again.Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal. I’m sorry I couldn’t pick calls.”





Leo had earlier told PUNCH that his mother was proud of him for being part of the show.





“At the end of it (BBNaija) all, my mum was very happy and she said I made her proud,” he had said in an interview.





The entertainer lost his father some years back. While in the Big Brother House, he recounted the loss of his father.





He had described his mother as his everything.