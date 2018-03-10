Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey, has started making s3xual advances at controversial female fellow housemate, Cee-c.

Cee-c and Tobi, are one of the most talked about housemates in the “Double Wahala” edition of the reality television show as they are both strategic and romantic partners.





However, Tobi and Cee-c have seen their relationship falling apart in recent days for various reasons.





In a chat with Cee-c yesterday, Rico, who looks to be developing feeling for her, said “There’s something I will like to tell you.”





Cee-c said, “What is it?” And Rico continued, I dreamt, and you were kissing me.





Cee-c smiled and said, “You have been thinking about it.”





Rico said, “No never! Never for once have I thought about it. In case it happens, just know I have told you.”





This time, Cee-c only looked straight into his eyes with no further comments.