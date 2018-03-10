Collins, boyfriend of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has deleted her pictures from his Instagram page.

Collins who appears to have moved on, deleted all traces of Nina’s pictures on Thursday.





Recall that Nina had earlier told fellow housemate, Leo, that she discussed with Collins that anything can happen before entering the show.





But giving reason for his action, Collins chatted on Instagram with a friend that he removed all of Nina’s pictures because blogs were misusing the pictures and attaching stories that were not true.





Collins wrote,” I only removed the pictures cause different blogs were taking them and attaching different stories that are not true.”





Many believe that he deleted those images because of Nina’s relationship with Miracle.