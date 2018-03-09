It seems the #Mina ship has not sailed and it is not ready to sail anytime soon. This particular team who have been tensioning social media with their seemingly unbreakable relationship went down yesterday night.

Remember that this Team was the first to start kissing in the house- When this happened, Nina was called all kinds of names considering the fact that she said she had told Big Brother that she had a boyfriend at home.





However, not long enough, other teams joined them in the romance circle.





But last night, it seems Nina gave Miracle a blowjob , but some fans think Nina was ‘just playing’ with his chest.





Watch the video below and let us know what you think in the comment section.