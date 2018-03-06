Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina has romantically demanded s3x from fellow housemate, Miracle.

Nina and Miracle who had already known each other before coming into the Big Brother House, chose each other as strategic partners at the very beginning of the show.





They were later separated and paired with other housemates but that did not change anything as they have remained romantic partners.





They have been caught having s3x in Big Brother house twice.





Latest footage uploaded on Big Brother Naija 2018 Twitter handle on Tuesday revealed the two housemates discussing sex.





In the video, Miracle started by saying, “I was calling so that I could kiss you. I really missed you right now.”





Nina said, “I want something from you.”





This time, Miracle responded to by saying, “You want food? As he leaned towards Nina, for a kiss, she (Nina) added, touching his face, “I want to make love,” they both laughed.





See Video…