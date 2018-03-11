The pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada (LIFU) has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.The exit of the duo after six weeks also marks the end of eviction in pairs, just as Big Brother confided in show host, Ebuka Uchendu-Obi that there would be no immunity for Head of House henceforth in the eviction exercise.So far, 10 housemates have been evicted from the show, leaving 10 others to continue the race.Other housemates who were up for eviction include, Cee-C and Lolu (CeeLo), Tobi and Alex (Tolex), and Miracle and Anto (Anto).Although Leo and Ifu Ennada are out of the game, they are the only pair with a sure prize yet.Recall that the pair won the Pepsi Challenge that has earned them N2.5million each, all expense paid trip to London for One Fest and one year supply of Pepsi beverage and Aquafina water.Not stopping there, the duo also won the Heritage Bank’s Treasure Hunt, with a prize yet to be announced.