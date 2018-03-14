Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada, has described popular rapper, CDQ, as an ‘as*hole’ for calling her a ‘one-night’ stand lady.





The ex-housemate, who was evicted on Sunday alongside her partner, Leo, of the Lifu pair, said CDQ lied because he never at any point saw her private parts, let alone having sex with her.





While in the house, Ifu had called out the popular rapper, accusing him of dumping her after sacrificing so much for his music career.





She claimed the singer forgot about her after attaining stardom.





In his response, the singer denied ever dumping her as claimed, stressing that they only had sex once.





But speaking with Pulse, the former housemate said, “He called me a one night stand. CDQ is an ashole, like…he didn’t even see my vagina. I don’t even understand how I’m a one night stand.





“I honestly don’t understand because when I said what I said on Big Brother, it wasn’t from a malicious view.





“It was because the guys in the house were talking about how girls always depend on men and all that.





“I was trying to a point that even when I was a teenager I was in school but this is what I was doing.





“It is sad that he was the one I did it to.





“It is sad that he went out there to say I’m one night stand. Ogun go visit you.”