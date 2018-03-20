Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada has narrated how she was raped by a popular entertainer.

Ifu Ennada said she was raped sometime in 2016 and infected with Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) by someone in the entertainment industry.





According to her, this led her into depression as she was threatened not to tell her story and was afraid of being shamed by the public.





She further refuted statement made while in the house that she is a virgin.





According to her, she was misinterpreted by viewers.





Narrating her ordeal, she wrote on her Instagram page: “My Virginity Story; Rape & Depression





“When I was in the Big Brother House emotions were raised when during a Truth or Dare game I said I’d not really had sex.





“People interpreted that as me claiming to be a Virgin.





“The truth is in 2016 I was raped by someone in the entertainment industry, before then I was a Virgin. This person also infected me with an STI… I was also threatened by this person and was very scared of social media’s bashing with the usual questions of “what was she wearing!” “why did she go to his house?





“So in all my sadness and depression I decided to tell the world what had happened to me using film as a medium.





“I was inspired to write and produce my film – Tears of A Broken Virgin. I got a lot of help from social media – people volunteered to work for me free of charge even my director – Benny Atagame Alli





“Though some parts of my film is fiction, the bulk of it was inspired by my story. The lead character’s name is Ada which is a short form of my name Adanne- popularly pronounced as Ennada.





“Because of my sad experience I battled depression, developed trust issues and found it hard to connect with people especially men.





“I wanted to tell my story and also pass a strong message to rape victims and rapists.I hope I was able to do that with my film.





“I intend to expand this into a feature length film. I hope everyone out there is inspired to stand up against rape.”