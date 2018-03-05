 #BBNaija: I was here for money but now in love with Miracle | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has professed love for fellow housemate, Miracle.
Speaking with Miracle and Rico, Nina said she was on the reality television show for the money but has now found love.


According to Nina, “At first I said no love, didn’t come here for love but now the story ‘don change’ am now in love”.

Recall that Nina had sex with Miracle barely two weeks into the reality show.

Giving insight into her relationship, Nina described her relationship with Miracle as a ‘friend with benefits’.

