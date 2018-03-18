Evicted housemate, Anto who said she had a premonition she would be out of the house on Sunday has said she can’t promise she and fellow housemate, Lolu, would date after the show.Anto disclosed this when she spoke with Ebuka, host of the live eviction party after she left the house.Describing her experience in the house, Anto said: “The house is weird. I thought it would definitely be a bit easier. I was dealing with personalities I probably wouldn’t be dealing with in my own regularlife. But it was a great experience. I met people I probably wouldn’t have met in any other situation. I now have more friends.“I wanted to win the prize definitely because I need money as we all do. I have some things that I wanted to use the money for”Responding to a fan’s question on the ‘love triangle’ she was in with fellow housemates Lolu and Tobi, Anto said she wanted Tobi initially, but Lolu was her ‘guy’. She also said she wasn’t certain she could date either of them.“Lolu’s my guy,” she said.“I guess in the house, he was my romantic partner.”She however said she wasn’t ‘promising anything’ in terms of dating.Anto also said Tobi is a friend but waved him off as ‘childish.’“Tobi is also my friend. When I first went into the house, that’s who I thought I was going to go after but Cee-C grabbed that one so I left him.”Ebuka then probed her if there is potential for her to date Tobi to which she dismissed Tobi as childish.“Now, that I’m getting to know him, I like him as a person.“I don’t know if I can date him but I can see that he is very childish,” Anto said.