Big brother 2018 housemate, Ceec described the outfit given to her by the official sponsor of the show for the weekly Saturday party as "nonsense".
PayPorte is angry at Cee-C Big Brother Naija

For this week, the housemates were given outfits that represent the different Nigerian cultures, and Cee-C’s outfit was inspired by the Calabar bridal attire.

The housemate was displeased by the outfit and decided to alter the style. Before cutting the dress and turning it into a top, Cee-C called it “nonsense”, “rubbish” and asked: "na person sit down do this?"



Following her reaction to the outfit, Payporte took to Instagram to call her out. The show’s sponsor has denounce her “make-it-work” move as insulting and described her comments as disrespectful and offensive. They also described her make shift attire as unculutral.

"PayPorte is very dis-pleased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her. We take out time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive," they wrote.





See what other housemates wore for the party

