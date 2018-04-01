Big brother 2018 housemate, Ceec described the outfit given to her by the official sponsor of the show for the weekly Saturday party as "nonsense".

For this week, the housemates were given outfits that represent the different Nigerian cultures, and Cee-C’s outfit was inspired by the Calabar bridal attire.





The housemate was displeased by the outfit and decided to alter the style. Before cutting the dress and turning it into a top, Cee-C called it “nonsense”, “rubbish” and asked: "na person sit down do this?"









"PayPorte is very dis-pleased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her. We take out time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive," they wrote.

















