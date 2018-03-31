Controversial big brother NAIJA 3 housemate, Cee C has probably gotten on big sponsor Payporte’s nerves following her behavior on Saturday.Payporte, the show’s major sponsor provided CeeC with an outfit tonight for the Saturday night “REO your culture” party.CeeC was given a long Efik inspired Oyonyo style in Ankara and lace however CeeC was not satisfied with the cloth. CeeC was said to have called the cloth rubbish and nonsense then she altered it to make it shorter.This has not gone down well with Payporte who have come out to denounce her “make it work” move as insulting. Here is what they had to say :