The organizers of the Big Brother 2018 reality show on Sunday announced that two evicted housemates would be voted back to the house.Big Brother host, Ebuka announced that two of the evicted 11 housemates, including Anto, who was evicted on Sunday would be returning to the show.Ebuka was quoted saying, “There’s a major change in this week’s voting.“Big Brother has accorded two evicted housemates the opportunity to return to the show and play for the money.“So instead of voting for eviction, you will rather be voting for recall of two housemates.”This has stirred up controversy online as Nigerians have condemned the new change, thereby calling on Big brother to rescind his decision.Most of them expressed disappointments as they expected the organisers to bring fake housemates not evicted ones.