Popular Nigeria cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, AKA Bobrisky, has attacked recently-evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Khloe, Bitto, Dee One and Princess.





The male Barbie, as he is popularly called, took to his Snapchat to slam and praise some of the evicted housemates.





Bobrisky wrote: “I am just happy Khloe left Big Brother. She doesn’t like Nina in the house and her attitude piss me off. anyone who don’t like Nina will have issues with me. Lastly Khloe thought she get craze. She should come and learn from me.





“Lastly Khloe thought she is beautiful, is only a snake who is not brave enough will not confront her and tell her to keep her pride and go learn how slay from the slay mamas.





“As for D one. I’m his fans at all. he should have lasted in the big brother house, but his mouth put him in trouble.





“As for princess that girl should stop forming nonsense accent. she is out of big brother let her be herself.





“Binto. The guy is a fool, why would u say u only planned two weeks in the Big Brother show and u still have the mouth to say it when you know you are been paired with someone.





“Khabrule sorry I might not spell their name well but i’m sure you all know who I’m referring to. I like him but I don’t like when he was paired with Khloe.





“As for vandora. I love her so much and I wonder why she was paired with D One.”