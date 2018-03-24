Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win over Poland in an international friendly match played on Friday.Nigeria defeated Poland 1-0 in the friendly played at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw on Friday night.The Waziri of Adamawa congratulated the home base Super Eagles for emerging victorious.He said their victory was a confidence booster ahead of the World Cup in Russia.Atiku on Twitter wrote : ”Excited about @NGSuperEagles victory over Poland in Wroclaw. A confidence booster on our road to Russia. #POLNGA.”Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has reacted to the 1-0 win over Poland in the international friendly match on Friday.The Waziri of Adamawa congratulated the home base Super Eagles for emerging victorious against all odds.He said their victory is a confidence booster on the road to Russia.Atiku on Twitter wrote : ”Excited about @NGSuperEagles victory over Poland in Wroclaw. A confidence booster on our road to Russia. #POLNGA.”